BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,725,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 229,357 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.50% of GrubHub worth $355,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,575,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,934,000 after buying an additional 1,570,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in GrubHub by 50.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,192,000 after purchasing an additional 977,493 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in GrubHub by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,419,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,665,000 after buying an additional 491,361 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in GrubHub by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,495,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,751,000 after buying an additional 817,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GrubHub by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,754,000 after buying an additional 41,988 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $43,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,274.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $377,196 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRUB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GrubHub from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of GrubHub from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GrubHub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

GrubHub stock opened at $58.14 on Thursday. GrubHub Inc has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -90.84 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

