Comerica Bank Acquires 1,488 Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Spire worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spire by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,469,000 after purchasing an additional 127,409 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Spire by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,585,000 after purchasing an additional 164,183 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,082,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Spire by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 959,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Spire from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra dropped their target price on Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.80.

Shares of SR stock opened at $68.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. Spire Inc has a 52-week low of $57.37 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day moving average is $79.14.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $715.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

