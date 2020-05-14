ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ABB by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,668,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,545,000 after acquiring an additional 174,042 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 488.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABB. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of ABB from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

Shares of ABB opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

