BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,748,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 318,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.97% of Crown worth $391,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Crown by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 116,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC increased its stake in Crown by 289.9% in the first quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,623 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Crown by 135.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 306,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 176,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Crown by 200.0% during the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCK stock opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.24%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

