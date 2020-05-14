Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,027,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.78% of Lincoln National worth $395,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Lincoln National by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 112,385.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Lincoln National by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 518,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,601,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,251.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.91.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

