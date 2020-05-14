American International Group Inc. Purchases 802 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,529 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Bank of Hawaii worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,758,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $55.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $95.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $172.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 48.20%.

BOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other news, Director John C. Erickson acquired 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Erickson purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,826.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,643 shares in the company, valued at $121,236.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,750 shares of company stock valued at $165,217. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

