American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,659,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,507,000 after purchasing an additional 403,336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,019,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,081,000 after purchasing an additional 647,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,130,000 after purchasing an additional 195,413 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,286,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,688,000 after purchasing an additional 124,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.17. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cfra lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

