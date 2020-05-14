Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $9,203,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

BXP stock opened at $74.80 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 16,337 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total value of $2,243,560.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,655 shares of company stock worth $4,725,677 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

