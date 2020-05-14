Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock Position Raised by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,310,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $702,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 8.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $101.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.60 and a 52-week high of $154.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.17.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.60. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.