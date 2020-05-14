American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,572,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,201,000 after buying an additional 967,112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,908,000 after purchasing an additional 742,777 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 871,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,985,000 after purchasing an additional 512,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 480.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 563,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,230,000 after purchasing an additional 466,293 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Trevor Fetter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

HIG stock opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.21.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

