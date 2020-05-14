American International Group Inc. Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in Teradata by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 55,450 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,620,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,107,000 after purchasing an additional 538,897 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDC opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Teradata had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane acquired 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.91.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

