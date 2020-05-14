American International Group Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Thor Industries worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 23,565 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 337,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 112,362 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Jan Suwinski bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,380.00. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO opened at $68.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.53. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $89.45.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.