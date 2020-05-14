American International Group Inc. Buys 1,566 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 21.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 44,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $818,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $176,415.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.52. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Silgan’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

SLGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

