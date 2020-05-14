American International Group Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $925,888,000 after purchasing an additional 165,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $695,131,000 after acquiring an additional 288,883 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,957,000 after acquiring an additional 44,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,629,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $134.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $178.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.74 and a 200 day moving average of $148.47.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSU. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

