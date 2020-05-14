American International Group Inc. Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Healthcare Services Group worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 174,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 81,008 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,101,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,757,000 after buying an additional 685,863 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $34.13.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.18 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.