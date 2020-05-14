American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,927 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $62.01 on Thursday. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $144.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. JMP Securities raised shares of Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

