American International Group Inc. Has $4.61 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $277,670.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $1,686,948.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,731,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,529 shares of company stock worth $2,911,869. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $84.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $97.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.46.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ABC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

