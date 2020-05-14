American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $32,213,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,634,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,340,000 after purchasing an additional 571,442 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 21,817.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 359,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,283,000 after buying an additional 357,586 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,882,000 after buying an additional 171,289 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,085,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

BXS opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.45. Bancorpsouth Bank has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $32.97.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $244.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.48%.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

