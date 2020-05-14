American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Sensient Technologies worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 27,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

SXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

SXT opened at $44.12 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.07.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

In related news, CEO Paul Manning acquired 1,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $54,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,744,225.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Carleone acquired 2,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $109,700.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

