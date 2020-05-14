American International Group Inc. Sells 740 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth $922,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 31.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 24,717 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 31.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period.

PBH opened at $39.23 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.80.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $251.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,183,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

