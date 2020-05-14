American International Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,005,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,050,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,067 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 544.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,169,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,937,000 after purchasing an additional 987,781 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

