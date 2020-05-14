American International Group Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of ASGN worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASGN by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 42,318 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in ASGN by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 146,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 88,308 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 245.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,583 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 14.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASGN alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $51.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average is $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.19. ASGN Inc has a 52 week low of $29.04 and a 52 week high of $72.66.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $990.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.04 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASGN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ASGN from $78.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

In other ASGN news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $27,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,152.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,483.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.