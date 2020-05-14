American International Group Inc. Increases Stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 9.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,569,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,319,000 after buying an additional 130,163 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 45.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 16.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $89.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.29. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.39%. Packaging Corp Of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.39.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

