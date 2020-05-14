CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of CNO Financial Group worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 31,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3,683.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 114,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNO opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.31.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $717.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.07%. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 11,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $132,747.82. Also, Director Ellyn L. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,318 shares in the company, valued at $865,709.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 50,758 shares of company stock worth $575,758. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

