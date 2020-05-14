American International Group Inc. Sells 1,711 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Commercial Metals worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 56,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 26,730 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 310,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 26,380 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $14.35 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMC. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.