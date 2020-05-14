American International Group Inc. Grows Position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Corelogic worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Corelogic in the first quarter worth about $90,704,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corelogic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,663,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corelogic by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,695,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corelogic in the fourth quarter worth about $39,351,000. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. bought a new position in Corelogic in the fourth quarter worth about $36,804,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Corelogic news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $301,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,493,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $76,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,150 shares of company stock worth $615,219. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLGX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of Corelogic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corelogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Corelogic Inc has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $51.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average is $41.96. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Corelogic had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $443.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corelogic Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

