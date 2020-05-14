American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 48,798 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 115,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 22,127 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 90,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 24,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $612.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.13 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $62,447.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,917.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.