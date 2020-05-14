American International Group Inc. Buys 2,262 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 145,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 146,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,561.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

NYSE OFC opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.88 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.