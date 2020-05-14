American International Group Inc. Acquires 1,122 Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of TreeHouse Foods worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,701,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,508,000 after acquiring an additional 323,145 shares in the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 3,156,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,066,000 after acquiring an additional 506,040 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,307,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,927,000 after acquiring an additional 445,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,456,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 34.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,734,000 after buying an additional 184,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $52.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THS. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.84.

In related news, Director David B. Vermylen sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $1,035,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,333. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Oakland bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.20 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,500 shares of company stock worth $391,080. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

