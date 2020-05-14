American International Group Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $5,103,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $174.49 per share, for a total transaction of $174,490.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MLM opened at $160.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.20.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.17.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

