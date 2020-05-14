Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Avnet worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 2,184.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. Avnet has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $46.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.45.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cross Research downgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.