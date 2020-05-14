American International Group Inc. Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,651,000 after acquiring an additional 175,467 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,034,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,790 shares of company stock worth $4,324,917. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $69.96 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.89.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.08 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

