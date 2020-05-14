iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $122.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.14. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

