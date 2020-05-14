Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Taubman Centers stock opened at $37.95 on Thursday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.83.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 107.89%. The business had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

TCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cfra upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Taubman Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

