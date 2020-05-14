Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,854 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,644,151 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $197,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,799 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,020,528 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $89,619,000 after buying an additional 735,077 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,916,355 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $86,528,000 after buying an additional 38,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,943,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,115,487 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after buying an additional 165,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 3,600 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $98,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,544.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $19.25 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,926.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPX. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.