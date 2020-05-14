Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Coherent worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherent by 16.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $151,157,000 after purchasing an additional 203,978 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Coherent by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Coherent by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coherent by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 399,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Coherent by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period.

Get Coherent alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COHR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Coherent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.53, for a total value of $68,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COHR opened at $129.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $78.21 and a one year high of $178.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.25.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.