American International Group Inc. Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of MasTec worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,930,000 after buying an additional 521,498 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 577.3% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,484,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTZ opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

