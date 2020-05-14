American International Group Inc. Purchases 2,117 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Brighthouse Financial worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 38.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 21.5% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 218,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 42.9% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 576,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, Director William Francis Wallace bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.64. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHF. ValuEngine lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

