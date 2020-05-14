American International Group Inc. Acquires 810 Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Regal Beloit by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,170,000 after buying an additional 69,979 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regal Beloit by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,419,000 after buying an additional 102,662 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Regal Beloit by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,002,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,790,000 after buying an additional 14,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Regal Beloit by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 658,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,365,000 after buying an additional 15,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth about $54,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBC. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Regal Beloit in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of RBC opened at $65.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Regal Beloit Corp has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $90.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.72.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.41 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. Regal Beloit’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Corp will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.