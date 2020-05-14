American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,783 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of UMB Financial worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 23,737 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 180,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,381,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 176,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 106.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

UMB Financial stock opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UMB Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $70.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.32.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.91). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $272.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

