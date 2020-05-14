American International Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kirby by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kirby by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $113,670,000 after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kirby by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KEX. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $31,387.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Kim B. Clarke bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.07 per share, with a total value of $52,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,367.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KEX opened at $48.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.44. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $92.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $643.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.88 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

