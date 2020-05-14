GWM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 25,690 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,690 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $4,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,150 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,787,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,433,667 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $30,045,000 after acquiring an additional 114,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.77 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $12.56.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.96 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $61,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,542 shares of company stock valued at $125,560 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley cut shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

