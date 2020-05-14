American International Group Inc. Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Clean Harbors worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.89.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 1,650 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.45 per share, for a total transaction of $76,642.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,690.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Speights acquired 1,275 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.15 per share, with a total value of $49,916.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,632.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,111 shares of company stock valued at $176,611. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $46.29 on Thursday. Clean Harbors Inc has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $858.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

