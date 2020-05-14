nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays raised nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Michael L. Ducker bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,445. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NVT stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

