Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro stock opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $126.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.41.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.94.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

