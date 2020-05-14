16,730 Shares in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $160,741.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scot B. Jarvis acquired 2,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,966. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,180 shares of company stock worth $201,039 and sold 51,453 shares worth $790,543. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 175.13 and a beta of 1.15. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $25.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

