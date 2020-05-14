GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,516,000 after buying an additional 146,484 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,728,000 after buying an additional 149,423 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,694,000 after buying an additional 50,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,018,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,093,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,194,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA opened at $108.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.44. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 345 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $34,362.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 367 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $36,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock worth $278,324. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.10.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

