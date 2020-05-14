Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,376,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,207 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.00% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $22,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In related news, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.90. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

