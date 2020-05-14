GWM Advisors LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 246.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. S&P Equity Research lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $70.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.09. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.