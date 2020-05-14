GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,560,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $902.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.18. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $966.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $778.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $799.45.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total value of $306,379,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,520 shares of company stock valued at $327,059,976 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $680.00 to $780.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $790.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $727.00 to $783.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $844.57.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

